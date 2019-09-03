West Virginia politicians on both sides of the aisle welcomed Tuesday’s announcement by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) that he would remain in the U.S. Senate and not seek a return to the governor’s mansion in 2020.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a measured response to his former ally’s announcement.
“We have West Virginia back on the right track, but there are still a lot of people hurting, and there’s a lot of work to do,” the Republican governor said in a statement distributed by his re-election committee.
“I will continue to bring people together from both parties, including working with Senator Manchin, to ensure a bright future for all West Virginians.”
•••
District 10 Senator Stephen Baldwin, one of the rising stars among state Democrats, noted, “Sen. Manchin’s office is always very helpful to me when I contact them for help on, for example, veterans needing help with benefits and flood recovery. I will continue to work with him and his office to serve West Virginians and wish him the very best in his important role in Washington.”
Baldwin expects the vacuum created in the gubernatorial race by Manchin’s decision not to run won’t last long, saying experienced politicians and newcomers alike are weighing their options.
“I expect it will quickly become a crowded Democratic primary,” Baldwin said. “I also expect additional Republicans to throw their name in the hat. I think it’s healthy for our state and good for the voters to have choices. The more people that get involved in the political process, the better for West Virginia.”
Baldwin, however, will not be one of the anticipated crowd entering the governor’s race. He responded to a Register-Herald question by saying, “I am not interested at this time.”
The Ronceverte Presbyterian Church minister added, “While it’s flattering for folks to ask, I’ve got my hands full right now serving in the Senate, serving the church and taking care of my family. I was elected to do a job, and I’ll continue doing my best to do that job.”
•••
“I’m glad Manchin’s not running for governor,” said Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose, adding with a chuckle, “But I don’t know who is running.”
Rose, a Republican, said Manchin’s seniority in the Senate, coupled with the experience of the state’s junior senator, Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), is good for West Virginia.
Rose’s Democratic colleague on the commission, Tammy Tincher, while pointing out that she is not a “big political person,” said, “I appreciate the fact (Manchin) has taken the time and is willing to consider the pros and cons of running for governor, as opposed to remaining in the Senate.”
She also praised both of West Virginia’s senators for their cooperation with the county.
“Local officials have good lines of communication with Manchin’s and Capito’s regional representatives; they are tremendous assets to what we do here in Greenbrier County,” Tincher said.
