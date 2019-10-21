Elder abuse can take many forms – physical, emotional, sexual, financial, neglect, and abandonment.
In Wyoming County, financial exploitation is the biggest problem, according to Wyoming County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Brad Ellison.
“We do have more than our share of that kind of problem,” Ellison said.
In many instances, Ellison explained, if the elderly person has any money at all, that may be the reason someone will want to take care of them – “to get control of those finances.”
The sheriff's office often gets complaints of caretakers taking a victim's checkbook or stealing personal checks when they leave, Ellison noted.
Seniors are also more likely to fall victim to phone scams, according to officials.
Elderly residents can also be more vulnerable.
An elderly woman allowed a younger person to stay with her because “she felt sorry for him,” the chief deputy said.
In return for her kindness, he stole some of her personal checks and cashed them.
Neglect is also a problem, Ellison said.
He used as an example an elderly man who was supposedly being taken care of by a son. When the sheriff's office responded to a complaint, however, they found the victim's living conditions to be deplorable.
Adult Protective Services was called, and the victim's caretaker was immediately changed.
“We do our investigation,” Ellison said, “and, when necessary, we call Adult Protective Services. They will do an investigation and get the person the help they need.”
•
About 10 percent of those over 60 have been a victim of some type of elder abuse, according to statistics.
West Virginia has one of the most aged populations in the country, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
“The estimated percentage of our population aged 65 or over increased from 16 percent in 2010 to 18.8 percent in 2016,” Morrisey said.
“This trend is expected to continue through 2030.
“Elder abuse and financial exploitation, all too often, happen in the shadows, committed by perpetrators who strike fear in their victims in hopes of rendering them silent – such abuse cannot be tolerated,” Morrisey said.
Many instances of abuse go unreported, according to officials.
•
Family members, neighbors, and friends should check on the elderly often, Ellison emphasized.
Warning signs of abuse include the following:
• Pay attention to the person's health, Ellison said.
Does his/her health seem to be failing? Is he/she getting the medical attention needed? Is his/her hygiene satisfactory?
• Pay attention to the person's living conditions, he added.
Is the house clean and in good condition?
• Is there enough food in the house?
Warning signs of financial abuse include the following, according to Morrisey:
• Needs are not met by caregivers who have access to a senior’s finances.
• Unexplained changes made in wills, power of attorney, or bank accounts.
• Suspicious changes to a senior’s financial condition.
• Unusual wiring of money or purchase of multiple gift cards.
• Presence of a stranger who begins a new relationship with the senior and offers to manage a senior’s finances.
• Signatures on checks that do not match the senior’s handwriting.
To report suspected elderly abuse, phone the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department at 304-732-8000 or phone 911.