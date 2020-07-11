Eight defendants were sentenced to federal prison and another pleaded guilty this week for participating in a drug trafficking organization operating between California and Raleigh County.
“As a result of Operation Shutdown Corner, 17 federal defendants now stand convicted and West Virginia families and communities are safer today,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Jason Pafford, 38, of Beckley, was sentenced to 151 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and more than 100 grams of heroin.
During a previous plea hearing, it was established that Pafford participated in the drug network between June 2018 and September 2019. During the course of the operation of the drug trafficking network, Pafford was supplied by other members of the group with approximately five pounds of methamphetamine that he redistributed in the Southern District of West Virginia.
During this same time period, Pafford also was supplied with more than 100 grams of heroin, according to Stuart, that was redistributed in Raleigh County. During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers, with the assistance of a confidential informant, conducted at least two controlled drug buys from Pafford.
Nick Attilli, 38, of Beaver, was sentenced to 97 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.
Attilli previously admitted that he worked with other members of the drug network to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and that he was supplied with the drugs from other members of the network.
Jonathon Zakresky, 35, of Beckley, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and more than 100 grams of heroin.
Zakresky previously admitted that he worked with other members of the drug network to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. Zakresky admitted to obtaining approximately 11 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 100 grams of heroin for the purpose of redistributing the drugs in and around Raleigh County. He also admitted to supplying other members of the network with the drugs and to storing the drugs at or near his residence.
Zakresky also assisted other members of the network in collecting money owed for the drugs and identifying delivery locations in West Virginia for the drugs from California.
As part of his plea agreement, Zakresky – a convicted felon – agreed to abandon 14 firearms at the time of his arrest.
Shaneka Black, 41, a California woman living in Princeton, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Black previously admitted that she collected money owed for the drugs.
Black also admitted to assisting another member of the network, who she knew was a convicted felon, in obtaining a firearm.
Black arranged for a package to be delivered to West Virginia from California that contained approximately two pounds of methamphetamine.
Timmy Lawson, 40, of Beckley, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.
Lawson previously admitted that he distributed methamphetamine and heroin and obtained more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin from various suppliers that he redistributed.
Patricia Greer, 46, of Beckley, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.
Greer obtained methamphetamine and heroin and intended to redistribute it in and around Beckley. She distributed approximately two to three ounces of methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin.
Marika Davis, 38, of Bluefield, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine.
Davis allowed drugs to be shipped to her home address at the request of other members of the drug network. Davis admitted that she was paid to have packages delivered to her house. She also admitted that she had transported a package that had been delivered to her house in Bluefield and was delivering it to Beckley.
She further admitted that after picking up the other member of the drug network, a police officer pulled her over for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, officers found the package she was delivering and discovered that it contained approximately two pounds of methamphetamine. Through additional investigation, law enforcement officers determined the package had been sent from California.
Timmy Lawson II, 19, of Beckley, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.
He distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. At his plea hearing, Lawson II admitted that each week during a two-month period he obtained between one-quarter ounce to one-half ounce of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin from other members of the drug network. He admitted that he then redistributed those drugs.
He also admitted that at times the drugs were fronted to him and that he would pay his supplier after the drugs were sold.
Victoria Hamilton, 35, of Beckley, entered a guilty plea for conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.
Hamilton admitted that she distributed methamphetamine and heroin. Hamilton received methamphetamine and heroin from other members of the network. She further admitted that the other members knew it was her plan and purpose to redistribute these drugs.
Hamilton faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5 million when she is sentenced on Oct. 23.
The investigations were handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley Police Department and the West Virginia State Police.