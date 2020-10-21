After eight existing water projects in Raleigh County are completed, 97 percent of county residents will have water service in their homes, Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver reported Wednesday.
Right now, about 95 percent of households have public water service.
Tolliver grew up in a small mining town in neighboring Wyoming County. He can still remember when a mine drained his family's well and the wells of his neighbors.
"The coal mines went under and sank everybody's water, overnight," he recalled. "It drained everybody's wells.
"That's why I'm so adamant at helping people to get water."
When Tolliver took office a decade ago, just under 90 percent of Raleigh households had indoor residential water service. Some households in the more rural outreaches of the county did not have water service. Over the past 10 years, Tolliver has pushed for plans that bring public water to the outer county, including a $6 million project at Bragg-Pluto Road in 2016 that brought water to 188 homes.
"If I never do anything else as commissioner, you had people out there, 70 years old, that had never had public water in their house," Tolliver said. "I can remember the first person we turned on out there, I bet you they had 50 one-gallon jugs of water setting in their kitchen, and we hooked them up first.
"If you don't have water, and you're 70 years old and never had water in your house, can you imagine that?"
Raleigh Commission is now overseeing eight projects that will bring water to more people. Commission helps pay for water delivery construction projects by providing local public service districts with "pre-engineering" money. Once the project is approved and funding is established, the local Public Service District pays Commission back the pre-engineering costs.
Commission then allots that money to another PSDs.
As of Wednesday, eight PSD projects are in the works around the county.
"We're tickled to death with that," Tolliver noted on Wednesday. "We're trying, on the water."
Most recently, Commission allotted $40,000 to Cool Ridge PSD for pre-engineering costs on a project that will bring water to families on Joe Cooper Farm Road and Ellison Ridge.
The eight projects include an $8.5 million sewer line at Shady Spring PSD; a project at Bradley PSD that extends a sewer project at Harper/Eccles to Whitesville; a project to redo the Rhodell water system and a water project that will serve households from Cool Ridge to the Summers County line.
Tolliver said Gov. Jim Justice allotted $7 million for the Harper/Eccles project and $2 million for the Cool Ridge/Summers County line project.