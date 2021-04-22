FAIRMONT — Earth Day used to be fun.
“Back then it was kind of fun. We had a parade downtown — it was a celebration, now it’s a catastrophe,” said Paul Edwards, an adjunct professor at Fairmont State University.
Edwards, a retired professor and administrator at Fairmont State, teaches a course at Fairmont State called, “The Future Global Crisis.”
“I started teaching the course, ‘The Ecology of Man’ here at Fairmont State in 1968,” said Edwards. “The course has evolved into what I now call ‘The Future Global Crisis.’”
Edwards launched Fairmont State’s first celebration of Earth Day in 1970. The campus and community held presentations, showed films and marched in local parades.
“We’ve been winning battles ever since, but we’re still losing the war,” said Edwards. “The new Green State Guide ranked West Virginia as the least ‘green’ state.”
Activism for this kind of issue starts with a conversation. That’s what the West Virginia Climate Change Professional Development program is trying to do.
The program has been trying to involve the state’s school teachers in workshops dealing with how to talk to students about climate change and its effects.
“The most important thing you can do to fight climate change is to talk about it, I really, wholeheartedly support that,” said Kathryn Williamson, a teaching associate professor at WVU’s Department of Physics and Astronomy and principal investigator for the WVCCPD.
As defined by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, “climate change is a long-term change in the average weather patterns that have come to define Earth’s local, regional and global climates.”
In recent years, climate change has become a political talking point rather than a scientific issue, and WVCCPD is hoping to break that stigma.
“We have a lot of fear about talking about [climate change], we don’t want to offend anybody since it has somehow become a political issue,” said Williamson. “But the more we talk about it, the more we can get comfortable and we can see that actually a lot of us want the same thing, and we’re really on the same page.”
Their approach is to get with teachers and discuss how to teach kids about these sort of issues.
“We wanted to help teachers teach really holistically about climate change,” said Jamie Shinn, co-investigator for the WVCCPD. “Capturing the physical impacts and the social impacts.”
Shinn is also an assistant professor of geography at WVU’s Department of Geology and Geography. She said the WVCCPD also tries to go directly to the students.
“We ask teachers to engage us with students who have learned a bit of our curriculum and apply it,” said Shinn.
Recently, students from around West Virginia did just that in a contest in which they were tasked with composing a public service announcement video about climate change and why it’s important. The winner of the contest and its accompanying $200 prize was Fairmont Senior High sophomore, Ashlyn Bennington.
Bennington was not available for comment for the story.
“I was inspired by the students,” said Shinn. “They’re doing such an amazing job and already thinking about [climate change] at a higher level. I felt really inspired by the work they were doing and the level of thought put in.”
Educating youth about climate issues and engaging them in the topic is an important step in solving the problems, according to Williamson.
“It’s critical,” she said. “It’s their future and they’re the ones who will have to deal with this more than anyone else and I think we all need to recognize that and foster that.”