Glen Jean, W.Va. – Local students can celebrate their creativity and interest in nature as well as raise awareness of Appalachia’s natural diversity through the Youth Arts in the Parks 2023 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest.
The online contest entry window is open through Feb. 8. Visit http://www.nps.gov/neri/youth-arts-in-the-parks.htm to see the updated contest rules, online entry procedures, details about the digital art critter challenge, list of accepted wildflower and wildlife species, and see many wildflower reference photos. The contest is open to all K through 12-grade students of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties.
Youth can enter art through their school, community organization or independently.
Top entries will be showcased at a spring 2023 art exhibit at Tamarack in Beckley and online.
This contest is part of a 2023 Spring Nature Fling event celebrated throughout southern West Virginia. New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Tamarack and several West Virginia State Parks partner to host this public event in April and May.
