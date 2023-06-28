ATHENS, Ohio – The following local area students have been named to Ohio University's Spring 2023 President's List:
College of Arts and Sciences student Makayla Schrader of Beaver.
College of Fine Arts student Blaine Yates of Frankford.
Criteria for the President's List include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
In spring semester 2023, 1,639 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the inaugural President's List. A complete listing is available online.
