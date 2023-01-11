charleston, w.va. – A third-grader from Wyoming County is among the student winners in the annual Project on Racism poster contest sponsored by The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA).
An awards ceremony can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon on HHOMA’s Facebook page or on Monday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel.
“The young people in our state have creativity and passion for the arts,” said HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson. “We are honored to take part in recognizing them, what they have to say and what they have achieved.”
Among those being honored is Easton Shrewsbury, a third-grader at Pineville Elementary School, who won first place in the Grade K-5 competition.
