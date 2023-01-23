West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) and New River Community and Technical College (New River CTC) are partnering to create pathways for students to continue their education.
A new agreement to that end extends guaranteed admission for New River CTC graduates and transfer into 13 bachelor’s degree programs offered through WVU Tech.
Officials of the two schools will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the New River CTC Raleigh County Campus Rotunda, 280 University Drive, Beaver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.