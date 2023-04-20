West Virginia University officials are working out a financial puzzle that involves the possibility of being down $45 million next year while also dealing with increased insurance costs for employees and trying to spread money for raises as equitably as possible.
University leaders talked through the complicated picture for almost two hours during a Thursday financial committee meeting of the board of governors, before breaking into executive session.
