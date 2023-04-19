WVU Institute of Technology President T. Ramon Stuart presented an assessment of the college’s state of enrollment and finances this week that bordered on doom and gloom.
Regardless, while budget shortfalls are significant and fall enrollment is down, Stuart’s State of the University address also expressed glimmers of hope and opportunities to “become whom we want to be.”
According to Stuart, “Communiversity” is the rising tide to float all ships.
“We want to be the beacon of hope that allows everyone to be a little bit better today than we were yesterday. And to do this, we must work to deepen relationships with the city of Beckley, Raleigh County, the other 12 southeastern counties, and our faith-based communities.”
He defined the concept as “the community is our university, and our university is the community.”
Highlighting Tech’s significant economic impact in Raleigh County and West Virginia, Stuart shared the results of a recent economic impact study done by WVU’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics.
“Our history as an institute of technology is to bring innovation to southern West Virginia while positioning Beckley to become one of the smartest small cities in America,” said Stuart.
With Communiversity in mind, Tech intends to intentionally position itself to work with the community to jointly identify new paths of opportunity.
One way this can be done is to aggressively pursue Carnegie Foundation’s Elective Classification for Community Engagement.
West Virginia University is one of 357 currently classified institutions, and the only one in the state.
According to Acenet, community engagement describes collaboration between institutions of higher education and their larger communities (local, regional/state, national, global) for the mutually beneficial exchange of knowledge and resources in a context of partnership and reciprocity.
According to Dr. Kristi D. Wood-Turner, assistant dean for community engagement and director of the Center for Community Engagement at West Virginia University, the community engagement classification shows Tech’s intention to live out the land grant mission and have mutually beneficial partnerships in communities across West Virginia that will support the change that is needed.
“This recognition will let communities know we are here for and with them in making West Virginia stronger and educating a generation to put people first,” said Wood-Turner. “Furthermore, the Carnegie Classification can be used as a tool to attract and retain students, faculty, and staff who are passionate about community engagement and want to be part of an institution that values this type of work.”
If Tech receives this classification, it can potentially be leveraged to attract funding and support from organizations and individuals who are committed to social responsibility and community engagement.
“There is a potential for bigger partnerships in community-focused grants and research and more opportunities for our faculty to teach using community engagement as a teaching method and more visibility for the great work being done at Tech,” said Wood-Turner.
Campus Street Scape
In addition to pointing out Tech’s many contributions to the community, he highlighted a $13 million “Campus Street Scape” project that will potentially provide safety as well as an updated appearance.
Present at the address was Jimmy Wriston, who is the West Virginia secretary of transportation and a WVU Tech graduate.
Stuart outlined how the W.Va. Department of Transportation’s recent award of $1 million for design services will create a streetscape design that includes roundabouts, buried powerlines, and stormwater absorption improvement to incorporate green infrastructure.
The proposed transformation will utilize smart road technology, like sensors that monitor and report road conditions, transmitters that provide broadband, interactive lights activated by motion sensors to illuminate the road, solar-powered flashing pedestrian crossing signs, street maps with LED technology to enhance nighttime safety and electric vehicle charging stations.
Rec Tech
“As we move forward with our emphasis on technology, we also want our community and industry partners to help guide the direction forward as we connect technology, engineering, outdoor recreation, tourism, and more,” said Stuart.
“As we look forward, we want to align our educational programs, like adventure recreation management, with industry needs so we can help develop a pipeline of talent that wants to live, work and play right here in West Virginia.”
Stuart touted the opportunity to enhance the program to meet the current and future industry needs of southern West Virginia and beyond.
“We will be leading efforts to revamp programs in a matter that positions us to emerge as a leader that drives economic growth and development.”
Opportunities tied to New River Gorge’s designation as a national park and the world-class outdoor recreation resources in our area present the opportunity for Tech to become what it wants to be.
Stuart used Utah and the connection between recreation and technology as an example.
According to the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute website, “Of Utah natives working in the tech industry that have left the state and moved back, 82 percent said outdoor recreation and/or access to wilderness and public lands was the most important factor in moving back, over family (76 percent), career opportunities (76 percent), and cost of living (61 percent),” said Dianne Meppen, director of survey research at the Gardner Institute.
According to Stuart, Tech will deliberately engage with partners like Active Southern West Virginia, Beckley Outdoors, Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Southern West Virginia, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative, and the Summit Bechtel Reserve, and other industry leaders in the New River Gorge region.
“We are excited to launch this initiative we simply call Rec Tech.”
What Stuart proposes and what the outdoor adventure community eagerly partners with Tech on, is that outdoor recreation is West Virginia’s future.
“The launch of Rec Tech here represents an opportunity to create a unique identity that positions all of us here to grow,” concluded Stuart.
Tech’s impact
WVU Institute of Technology President T. Ramon Stuart commissioned the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at WVU to conduct an economic impact study.
- The study estimated operational and student expenditures generated an economic impact of $35 million in the state.
- University and student expenditures supported 378 jobs, which helped workers earn more than $20 million in income while generating $1.3 million in taxes.
- In Raleigh County, operational and student expenditures generated an economic impact of $32 million, while supporting 367 jobs that earned $19 million in income and generated $1.2 million in taxes.
Stuart believes Tech’s economic impact speaks for why Communiversity is so mutually important.
