Despite notable highlights, resolutions and opportunities, the stark realities of a looming enrollment crisis and diminishing Cares Act Funding at West Virginia University Institute of Technology present considerable challenges for the school, said its new president, T. Ramon Stuart, Ph.D., in his State of the University address before a packed crowd inside Carter Hall on Tuesday.
Stuart noted systemwide budget shortfalls exceeding $40 million and Tech’s overall operating deficit of $5 million for 2023.
These realities are complicated by mission creep among higher education institutions and the fact that West Virginia has 40 two-year and four-year colleges and universities.
Stuart challenged the crowd, which included its Board of Governors, administrators, faculty, staff, student government, alumni, and federal and local elected officials.
“We must engineer a new way forward while continuously battling questions about the worthiness of higher education,” Stuart said.
“Of all these challenges before us, I hope that we have the capacity to identify the complex variables we face and engineer solutions that positions us to grow.”
Stuart articulated a strategically deliberate three-phase transformative approach to position Tech for growth and prosperity.
Phase one begins with a reduction in size that aims at eliminating salaries, heightened accountability, and shared responsibility.
He said the extended executive leadership team now includes institutional leaders such as the faculty senate chair, the student government president, and a WVU Extension representative.
Within the leadership team they have created four Councils of Transformation.
“Through the establishment of the academic, enrollment management, fundraising and student success transformation councils, we are already witnessing success,” proclaimed Stuart.
The Academic Council recommended streamlining the faculty evaluation process, exploring more ways to strengthen academic programs, and looking at the degree programs to ensure that traditional and transfer students have a direct path to completion.
Stuart continued, “Time of degree completion is critical, which is why we are working with our friends at New River Community and Technical College to operationalize the ways to make the pathway from a certificate to a graduate degree one that is understandable, accessible and affordable.”
With fall enrollment down by 2.9 percent, the Enrollment Management Council is taking an aggressive approach to enrollment through recruitment and retention initiatives by inviting groups to campus and pairing potential students with academic departments.
There is a comprehensive push to increase fall registration.
Despite the need to catch up for fall, Stuart noted the following statistics:
Fall applications are up 11 percent due to increase in West Virginia and international students' interest.
Full-time enrollments are up 6 percent over last year.
Sign-ups for Golden Bear Welcome Days are up 10 percent.
“We have much to do, but together, now and throughout the summer, to recruit and retain students.”
The call to action was laid out.
“Please join this collective effort by wearing your Tech gear, inviting people to campus, writing postcards, and making phone calls to remind students how much we want to see you succeed here at Tech and at life,” challenged Stuart.
The school’s fundraising council is creating infrastructure to raise funds to develop friends of the university.
Recently, Tech received a $50,000 gift to promote entrepreneurship in southern West Virginia while encouraging economic growth and development through outdoor recreation.
A $50,000 future investment by L&S Toyota’s owner Shawn Ball in Tech’s nursing and engineering programs was recognized.
“Compared to last year’s Day of Giving, we witnessed a 277 percent increase in the number of gifts while increasing the amount raised by 149 percent,” shared Stuart.
“We inspired the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association to step forward. They are committed to raising $1 million within the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association Giving Circle.”
In all, the contributions went to 14 different funds.
Continuing to the student success council, Stuart noted the council’s responsibility for establishing a culture of student success.
“The council identified barriers that hinder student success outside the classroom and eliminates them by actively working across campus to address concerns through programming tutoring and support services.
“We must always remember that if a student is good enough to admit to Tech, that same student is great enough to graduate from Tech.”
Phase two includes the need to strengthen organizational effectiveness by developing a robust, outward-facing unit in all things Tech.
To do this, Stuart started by extending the University Relations personnel’s role of executive director to include chief of staff duties.
“This allows us to build relationships and enhance fundraising, layered by the development director we hope to hire in the next couple of days while addressing the day-to-day administrative needs of the university.”
In phase 3, Stuart says, “The evaluation explores our expenses, current and potential revenue sources, and other variables that allow us to function as a fiscally responsible institution that places our people in the center of what we do while being resolute that we are here to provide a high-quality education for current and future students.”
Noting the overall operating deficit of $5 million for fiscal year 2023, he said it was largely due to a 17 percent decline in enrollment since fall 2018.
With that, the executive leadership team has been working to align expenditures to current enrollment.
“… this includes streamlining our processes, utilizing ONE WVU, spending foundation funds, finding alternative revenue from grants, partnerships, and fundraising, while reallocating funds to align with strategic growth initiatives to increase revenues,” explained Stuart.
As Tech makes a shift to be fiscally responsible and balance its budget, it requires tough decisions like eliminating positions and reducing its operating budget by almost $1.4 million.
“Now more than ever, we must think differently and implement new strategies to grow revenue because we know we cannot and will not be able to cut our way to prosperity,” said Stuart.
Acknowledging WVU President Gordon Gee’s directive to identify new markets, Stuart said it was “time for us to become who we want to be.”
“We want to be the beacon of hope that allows everyone to be a little bit better today than we were yesterday. And to do this, we must work to deepen relationships with the city of Beckley, Raleigh County, the other 12 southeastern counties and our faith-based communities.”
According to Stuart, this will happen by developing a “communiversity."
“Our communiversity simply means the community is our university and our university is the community,” he explained, “and so this understanding positions us to work with the community to identify new ways to guarantee all ships rise with the tide.”
