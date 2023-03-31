In conjunction with the Department of Transportation (DOT), WVU Tech is hosting the West Virginia Bridge Design and Build Contest finalists on its campus on Saturday.
The top 25 teams who placed in the qualifying round will be constructing their bridges and using design software at Robert C. Byrd Learning Resource Center, 2nd Floor Learning Commons, 512 S. Kanawha St. Competition begins at 9:30 a.m.
Approximately 120 people, including finalists and their families, will be in Beckley for the event.
Winners will be announced at a banquet on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Administration and Extension Building Auditorium, 410 Neville St., with Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, Tech campus president, along with representatives from the City of Beckley taking turns at the podium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.