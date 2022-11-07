Beckley, W.Va. – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has received a $40,000 grant to help fund improvements in classroom instruction and hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The $20,000 grant was awarded through the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Science Technology and Research program and matched with an additional $20,000 through a cost-sharing system from WVU Tech. Only two of these Innovation Grants are awarded in West Virginia.
Dr. Nathan Galinsky, assistant professor of chemical engineering, Dr. Sihe Zhang, assistant professor of chemical engineering and Dr. Bernhard Bettig, associate professor and chair of mechanical engineering, wrote the grant.
The grant money will allow the purchase and development of a process control system for each engineering program.
“This will enhance our program’s capabilities for teaching process control in a hands-on approach,” said Galinsky.
“Normally, we use software and simulations as the primary method of teaching students this subject matter,” Galinsky said. “We will also be using these instruments during high school outreach to demonstrate industrial processes to prospective engineering students, as well as during the ACES Bridge program, Camp STEM and on-campus recruitment."
Dr. Tamara Smith, dean of the Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences, says this grant will continue to provide engineering education to WVU Tech students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.