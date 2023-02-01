beckley, w.va. – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has announced its schedule for its homecoming, running Feb. 6-12, with many events free and open to the public.
The homecoming theme is “There’s no place like Tech” and is sponsored this year by WVNS 59 News and the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association.
There will be three days of spirit activities that encourage students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to participate and share Tech spirit on social media. Wednesday, Feb. 8, is costume day; Thursday, Feb. 9, is Anything but a Backpack day; and Friday, Feb. 10, is WVU Tech Spirit Day, encouraging everyone to wear gold and blue.
Also on Friday, the Golden Bear Alumni Association and the Department of Career and Professional Development are collaboratively hosting a career mentorship panel, where three distinguished alumni will answer questions about careers and professional development. This year’s panelists are Tim O’Neal, ’97, director of global operations for DOW; Caroline McKelvie, ’11, Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni Awardee 2022; and Nathan Galinsky, Ph.D., ’11, Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni Awardee 2023.
The Distinguished Alumni awards reception and dinner will be at The Resort at Glade Springs. The reception will begin at 6:30 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships for the event are available online. Tickets can be purchased from homecoming.wvutech.edu/schedule.
The homecoming parade will roll through campus and South Kanawha Street beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
A basketball doubleheader follows the parade with the women’s team tipping off at 1 p.m. and the men’s game at 3 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The Tech Golden Bears will be facing off against their conference rival, Rio Grande.
During halftime of the women’s game, homecoming royalty and alumni award winners will be recognized.
During halftime of the men’s game, the Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized.
Both games, with no admission being charged, are senior day for both teams.
