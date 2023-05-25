beckley, w.va. – The West Virginia University System, including the WVU School of Nursing and West Virginia Institute of Technology (WVU Tech), and New River Community and Technical College (New River CTC) announced a new agreement Thursday to assist New River CTC’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) graduates to continue their education.
The new agreement gives students who have completed New River CTC’s ADN program and received RN licensure the opportunity to continue their education in the WVU School of Nursing RN to BSN program.
Fourteen bachelor’s degree career paths have been developed to allow New River CTC graduates to build on their associate degree in pursuing a bachelor’s degree through the WVU system eliminating unnecessary course duplication. Both institutions plan to add additional pathways in the future.
For more information about programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
