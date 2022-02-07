West Virginia University suspended the Delta Chi fraternity on Monday, Feb. 7, for a reported hazing incident in violation of the Student Conduct Code.
The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Delta Chi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
“I join the University’s administration, along with many others in the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, who are working to ensure we are acting in accordance with rules established for the safety of all of our chapters and their members, in our profound disappointment,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force.
Letters sent from the Office of Student Conduct to the chapter president and advisor outlined the specific allegations, which did not include alcohol or controlled substances.
Delta Chi’s interim suspension will remain in place as the investigation and review process proceed. The allegations may also be reviewed for potential criminal charges outside of the University’s Code of Conduct.