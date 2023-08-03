MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two West Virginia University students are taking steps to become more well-rounded global citizens while preparing for future careers in the federal government and learning a new language.
As recipients of the prestigious Boren Scholarship, Hunter Moore and Christelle Temple will spend the 2023-24 academic year abroad to fully immerse themselves in learning Russian and Swahili, respectively.
Funded by the National Security Education Program, the scholarship provides students from diverse fields the opportunity to travel to areas critical to United States interests and national security.
Moore is an aerospace engineering student from West Milford who will be spending nine months in Kazakhstan learning the Russian language and culture.
“The field, especially crewed spaceflight, has a lot of international stakes and partnerships, including the U.S. and Russia collaboration on the International Space Station,” Moore said. “If I can be involved in the field and future programs by understanding Russian, then that's exciting to me.”
Temple, whose military family has moved around, is a public relations major with minors in leadership and creative writing. He is heading to Tanzania this month to study Swahili as part of the African Flagship Language Initiative, which aims to spread awareness about African culture and language through education.
