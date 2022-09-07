A West Virginia University student tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday. The patient, who resides off campus, has been seen by health care providers and is currently isolating and recovering.
WVU Medicine Student Health will continue to monitor the case, close contacts of the student have been identified and are being notified by the Monongalia County Health Department and the WVU CARE Team is offering support.
Monkeypox is a rare disease that is primarily spread through close, personal and/or intimate contact with an individual infected with the monkeypox virus. This includes direct skin-to-skin contact with monkeypox rash or bodily fluids from an infected person.
