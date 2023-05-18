Gordon Gee.jpg

Gordon Gee

 ellis gregory michael

West Virginia University’s board of governors is mapping out the likelihood of staff reductions in the face of major financial challenges.

The board of governors gathered in a special meeting Thursday to approve a timeline — a step-by-step approach over the coming days and months — to move toward fewer staff and faculty positions.

https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/17/wvu-starts-laying-out-the-process-for-tightening-its-financial-belt/

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video