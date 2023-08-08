MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University reported a record $231 million in externally supported expenditures for fiscal 2023, beating last year’s figure by $32 million.
Research expenditures, which are funds spent to conduct research, soared by $32 million from last year’s figures of $199 million.
Further, research expenditures from the federal government broke $100 million for the first time, with $107 million for FY23.
The university receives research funding from a variety of sources including federal, state, industry and private donors. Funds are usually obtained through a competitive process, in which projects are evaluated for quality and impact before monies are allocated.
Federal expenditures made up 48 percent of external support. Just under half of that came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The National Science Foundation and Department of Energy combined supported nearly a quarter in the basic sciences and engineering. WVU is also among the top recipients of funding from NASA as a space grant and NASA-EPSCoR university.
Highlights include endeavors in rare earth element extraction from acid mine drainage, confronting the opioid epidemic, astrophysics, aerospace and robotics as prime examples of areas benefiting from research funding.
The remaining expenditures came from state government at 21 percent, the WVU Foundation at 14 percent, business and industry at 8 percent and other external sources at 9 percent.
From 2018 to 2023, overall expenditures increased from $155 million to $231 million and federal expenditures rose from $76 million to $107 million.
