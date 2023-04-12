morgantown, w.va. — The West Virginia University School of Nursing will be hosting its first Summer Camp on Friday, June 2, for high school students who are interested in nursing as a career.
During the one-day event, students can experience what it’s like to be a nursing student by participating in an information session, a mock lecture and hands-on learning opportunities at the West Virginia Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (STEPS) Center.
Students will be able to meet faculty members, including Dr. Brad Phillips, associate dean of undergraduate programs; Joanne Watson, director of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program; and Stacy Russell, assistant professor.
Student ambassador Aiden Slusser will also be at the event, so attendees can learn more about the program directly from a current nursing student.
Attendees will receive a WVU School of Nursing shirt, and lunch will be provided. Registration will be limited to the first 50 students who sign up.
For more information, contact Phillip Engelkemier at phillip.engelkemier@hsc.wvu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.