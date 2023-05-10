The West Virginia University School of Nursing is hosting a virtual open house for the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m.
Prospective students can learn more about the 100 percent asynchronous online RN to BSN program, which offers in-state tuition for all students regardless of location.
During the event, attendees can hear from a panel of guests, including Dean Tara Hulsey, and School of Nursing faculty and staff.
The virtual open house is geared toward individuals with an active RN license with a diploma or associate degree who are looking to further their education and advance their career.
“If you’re interested in advancing your career in nursing, I encourage you to attend this session,” said College Recruitment Specialist Phillip Engelkemier. “This will be a great opportunity to hear about the program directly from our students, faculty and administration.”
Register online for the event at https://nursing.wvu.edu/
