MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — While the West Virginia University community comes to terms with recommendations that 32 majors and 169 faculty positions be eliminated, President Gordon Gee said he remains steadfast in his belief that the university is making the right moves and listening to market forces.
“Do you think it’s fun to be on the front page of the newspapers talking about these kinds of things?” asked Gee on Monday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”
“No. I really feel a hell of a lot of pain about how this affects our colleagues, my friends, my neighbors. So, I take this very seriously. This is not anything that I love doing, but you know what I believe in what I’m doing, and I believe what this institution could be.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/14/wvus-gee-confident-in-tough-decisions/
