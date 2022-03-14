morgantown, w.va. – Supporters of West Virginia University donated a record $15.5 million Wednesday during the University’s fifth Day of Giving, a 24-hour online fundraising event held across the University system.
More than 5,600 gifts were made, also a new record. The $15.5 million figure tops 2021’s WVU Day of Giving record of $11.9 million raised from just over 5,000 gifts.
“I am very grateful for the generosity of our alumni and friends,” President Gordon Gee said. “Their support illustrates the power of West Virginia University’s purpose and our land-grant mission, which is so near and dear to my heart.”
This year’s theme, “Go above. Go beyond,” emphasized the importance of private donations to WVU with decreased public funding and as many students continue to face the economic challenges presented by the pandemic.
Rusty and Kimberly Hutson’s $1.8 million gift was among the larger contributions on the day, distributed to funds at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, the WVU School of Nursing and the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.
Also included were $1 million contributions each from Dr. Albert Young and Toothman Ford to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s, which held its mediathon as a part of WVU Day of Giving. A $521,000 gift from Harry Anderson was made to support the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.
First started in 2017, WVU Day of Giving is focused each year on raising private dollars for the university. The event also included WVU Health Sciences and the regional campuses in Keyser and Beckley..
charleston, w.va.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that PepsiCo businesses are investing a combined $32.5 million to build a pair of new warehouse and distribution facilities in West Virginia by the end of 2022.
One will be a $16.5 million, 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility for PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) in Ona, WV. The other will be a $16 million, 70,000-square-foot s distribution center for Frito-Lay North America in Scott Depot, WV.
Combined, the two facilities will employ 185 individuals in Cabell and Putnam counties, including 25 new, full-time warehouse, sales, and driver positions available to West Virginians.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has reopened applications for the 2021 West Virginia Farmers and Ranchers Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) grant.
The purpose of the FRSAN program is to establish a network that connects individuals who are engaged in farming, ranching and other agriculture-related occupations to stress assistance programs.
The establishment of the network assists farmers and ranchers, offering a conduit to improving behavioral health awareness, literacy and outcomes.
The grant period will begin May 1, 2022, and end no later than April 30, 2023.