Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.