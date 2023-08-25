Charleston, W.Va. – The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has appropriated $387,194 for two physics research projects at West Virginia University in support of research into light-shaping structures and semiconductor microcavities.
Announced by Sen. Joe Mancnin, D-W.Va., the awards are:
• $249,549 – West Virginia University: Advancing Fabrication of Inversely Designed Quantum Nanophotonic Devices. The project will design and fabricate nanoscopic light-shaping structures containing emitters of quantum light, which will inform optical quantum computation and communication.
• $137,645 – West Virginia University: Coherent Phenomena of Semiconductor Microcavity Heterostructures and Composite Photonic Nanostructures. The project will investigate semiconductor microcavities and photonic devices, which are critical for a wide range of applications, especially in information processing, ranging, imaging, sensing and quantum technologies.
