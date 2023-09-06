MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Faculty Assembly approved a vote of no confidence in President Gordon Gee over his handling of the university’s academic transformation.
The resolution overwhelmingly passed Wednesday afternoon on a 797 to 100 vote.
“There is no real restrain on Gee’s administration. The only corrective can come from public outcry and protest by students and employees,” said Laura Farina, a professor in the English Department.
Taunja Willis-Miller, Chair, WVU Board of Governors, released a statement acknowledging the vote and affirming the board’s support for Gee.
“The Board of Governors unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gee and the strategic repositioning of WVU and rejects the multiple examples of misinformation that informed these resolutions. The University is transforming to better reflect the needs of today, and we must continue to act boldly. President Gee has shown time and again he is not afraid to do the difficult work required.”
The resolution cited several reasons for the no-confidence vote including Gee’s alleged mismanagement of the university’s finances and refusing to accept responsibility for the current financial situation of the university. The resolution recalled Gee’s infamous prediction in 2014 that the university would grow to 40,000 students by 2020. Instead, enrollment has steadily declined in that time, from 31,976 students in 2014 to around 25,000 students.
It also questioned the administration’s claim that it has been open and transparent throughout the academic review process. The resolution claimed Gee failed to clearly communicate how recommended cuts correspond with the larger goals of the university.
“Success of any academic institution relies heavily on open dialogue and collaboration, which seem to be neglected under President Gee’s leadership,” said Tina Faber, a faculty member with the School of Social Work.
Not all who spoke during the meeting were in favor of the resolution.
Dr. John Brick, with the WVU School of Medicine, and a 1971 medical school graduate asserted Gee is the best university president he has worked with during his long career with WVU.
“He is clearly, totally dedicated to the land grant mission of this place and to improving the lives of West Virginians and that’s why we’re here. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing.
Gee had an opportunity to address the assembly prior to the vote and continued to express optimism that the university will strengthen once the academic transformation is complete.
“I have great faith in this university. I have great faith in all of you and I think that in the end, we’ll be a better institution but we’ll proceed forward with what we’re doing right now and I think we’ll strengthen our institution in doing so,” Gee told the assembly.
Faculty also approved a second resolution 747 to 79 calling on the board of governors to freeze the academic review process.
The Board of Governors is scheduled to meet on Sept. 15 to consider the administration’s final recommendations for a number of programs, which include cutbacks and the elimination of some programs, such as the World Languages Department.
