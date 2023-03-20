beckley, w.va. – The WVU Day of Giving challenges alumni, faculty, staff and friends of WVU Tech to donate to Tech’s scholarship and student need funds.
WVU Day of Giving is Wednesday, March 22. The 24-hour fundraising campaign is a chance for donors across the WVU system to support the departments and programs that matter to them.
Making a donation during the Day of Giving helps to access matching funds and other challenges, which help donors’ contributions have an even bigger impact.
This year, a challenge from Jarrett Construction Services has pledged a $25,000 gift to support WVU Tech. That gift is unlocked during the Day of Giving once 50 gifts of $5 or more each are received through the online giving site on March 22.
John Jarrett, ’84, is the founder of Jarrett Construction Services.
“Supporting the Construction Management program, in particular, is easy to do as it helps support my firm as well as the local and regional construction industry,” Jarrett said. “I suggest that people pick what means the most to them and give on March 22 to help build West Virginia.”
This year, WVU Tech is seeking donations for the William Benn Student Success Fund, the Golden Bear Athletics General Fund, and the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association General Fund.
The student success fund has been renamed this year to the William Benn Student Success Fund to honor the legacy of Golden Bear veteran William “Bill” Benn.
Benn was a student at WVU Tech in the 1960s and had to take a hiatus from his studies due to financial concerns. He enlisted in the military to save money so he could return to school but lost his life in Vietnam before he was able to do so. Donations to this fund will help bridge the gap for current and future Golden Bears to complete their degrees.
“We are delighted, grateful and very proud that the William P. Benn Student Success Fund has been established at WVU Tech,” said Benn’s family. “This is a fitting tribute, not only to honor the fulfillment of his obligation as an American and paying the ultimate sacrifice for his country, but also for how he lived his short life with respect and dignity. We hope this fund enables students to pursue their educational dreams without interruption, achieve their professional goals and become productive members of society.”
Donations to the Golden Bear Athletics General Fund will help support student-athletes in Tech’s 18 athletics teams.
“As a small college athletics program, we are always trying to find ways to provide the best experience for all WVU Tech student-athletes,” said Kenny Howell, director of athletics at WVU Tech.
“The support of Golden Bear donors and partners allows us to stretch our resources just a bit further and makes positive impacts toward fulfilling our university mission.”
The Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association General Fund will support the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association (TGBAA) to help pay it forward for other Golden Bears. TGBAA supports student needs, scholarships, mentorship programs, and many other activities on campus that benefit students both past and present.
Visit WVU Tech’s Day of Giving site to donate on March 22.
