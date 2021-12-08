A sea of decorated mortarboards and the sounds of cheers from family and friends and tapping of the University mace will once again fill the West Virginia University Coliseum as December and August graduates gather on Saturday, Dec. 18, for two commencement ceremonies, marking a return to Mountaineer tradition.
Because of health and safety guidelines associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, WVU graduates have not gathered with family and friends at the Coliseum since December 2019.
“We have been eagerly waiting to hold our commencement ceremonies again at the Coliseum and are excited to celebrate the return of this long-time tradition and the achievements of our August and December 2021 graduates,” said Special Events Coordinator Lisa Martin.
Nearly 2,700 graduates will have the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas during in-person ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Gates will open one hour prior to each ceremony and tickets will not be required for admittance.
WVU President Gordon Gee will address the graduates along with a welcome from Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed.
A live stream will begin 10 minutes prior to each ceremony.
Face masks are recommended but not required for those attending in person and WVU’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect.