West Virginia University will merge the College of Creative Arts and the Reed College of Media to create a new college focused on the future of arts and media education as part of a strategic repositioning of the entire WVU System in a challenging collegiate landscape.
President Gordon Gee called the merger “a cornerstone of West Virginia University’s future.”
While the merger also presents an opportunity for administrative efficiencies and cost savings, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said the real benefits of the merger exist in the creative and innovative collaboration ahead.
“Both colleges already have strong programs that emphasize hands-on learning through creative and strategic storytelling,” Reed said. “By bringing together the faculty expertise of both units, WVU can distinguish itself with dynamic programming in areas such as digital media, interactive arts and game design to prepare students for the jobs of today and the careers of tomorrow.”
The Office of the Provost conducted benchmarking research across peer and regional institutions this spring and found that many already align similar programs in a single college, including New York University, Northeastern University, Purdue University, University of Colorado Denver, Central Michigan University, University of Montana, Emerson College, Marquette University and Marshall University.
Specifics of the new WVU college, including its name and how it will be structured, have yet to be determined. Leadership from the Reed College of Media and College of Creative Arts will begin working this summer to map out the potential structure for the new college. The Provost’s Office will present the merger to the Board of Governors for its endorsement during the June 23 meeting.
During the 2023-24 academic year, several working groups will be assigned to address the various aspects of the merger, such as academic programming, promotion and tenure guidelines and practices, fundraising, communications and student support services. These groups will provide opportunities for employees, students and alumni from both colleges to engage in the planning process. Students currently enrolled in either college will not see their degree programs affected by the merger.
Academic restructuring opportunities have been under consideration for the past two years as WVU has focused on transforming its academic enterprise following the December 2020 charge from President Gee.
In March of this year, the university officials announced that the school would need to cut its operating budget by $35 million next fiscal year as the start of a multi-year management plan.
Enrollment has dropped 10,000 students in the past decade with another 5,000-student enrollment drop projected over the coming five years.
