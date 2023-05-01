MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A higher education administrator with experience in student and intercultural engagement will usher in a new era for the West Virginia University Center for Black Culture and Research.
Javier McCoy, who currently oversees campus-wide initiatives as the assistant director of Inclusive Leadership and Intercultural Engagement in the Division of Student Life’s Student Engagement unit, will become CBC&R’s interim director as Marjorie Fuller retires this summer, according to Dean of Students Corey Farris.
McCoy previously served in Residence Life, and before joining WVU, he was the inaugural coordinator of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Wheeling Jesuit University.
McCoy earned his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia State University and a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration from Salem University. He is a proud brother of Alpha Kappa Psi Professional Business Fraternity, Inc., and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., where he serves as the executive director for the District of West Virginia and chapter president for the Alpha Zeta Lambda Chapter.
Plans to celebrate Fuller’s accomplishments are being finalized and will be announced later.
