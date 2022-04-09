West Virginia University School of Art & Design Faculty, students and alumni are teaming up for “Trifecta: WVU Ceramics, Printmaking and Sculpture Showcase,” at Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville, April 16 to June 4.
“This exhibition will highlight the relationship between the faculty in these specific areas of study and their current graduate students,” said Jason Lee, associate professor of sculpture. “The work will showcase the variety of ideas, processes, and media that reside within not only these individual programs but the School of Art and Design as a whole."
Participating WVU Faculty include Dylan Collins, sculpture; Jason Lee, sculpture; Joseph Lupo, printmaking; Shoji Satake, ceramics; Boomer Moore, ceramics; Shalya Marsh, ceramics; and Jennifer Allen, ceramics.
WVU graduate students exhibiting in “Trifecta” are Molly Davis, sculpture; Gabe Richmond, sculpture; Abbi Ruppert, sculpture; Hanna Kesty, printmaking; Jamie Mulac, printmaking; Raymond Brown, ceramics; Stacy Larson, ceramics; Heather Lepp, ceramics; Shuhan Liu, ceramics; Brian Morgenlander, ceramics; and Crystal (Yi) Xiong, ceramics.
WVU School of Art & Design alumnus Jamie Lester founded Love Hope Center for the Arts to provide an educational space for the New River Gorge area, including an exhibition space, retail space and education center. Love Hope Arts is dedicated to enhancing the arts in central Appalachia.
“As an alumni and on behalf of Love Hope Arts, I am honored to host ‘Trifecta: WVU Ceramics, Printmaking and Sculpture Showcase’ at Love Hope Center for the Arts,” Lester said. “It is such a great opportunity to showcase the talent from the School of Art and Design faculty and grad students to the southern West Virginia community.”
“Trifecta: WVU Ceramics, Printmaking and Sculpture Showcase” opens April 16 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Love Hope Center for the Arts is open Thursday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
For more information on WVU’s School of Art & Design, visit artanddesign.wvu.edu. To learn more about Love Hope Center for the Arts, visit https://www.lovehopearts.org/.