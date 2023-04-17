LEWISBURG, W.Va. – Starting this summer, students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will have the option of learning to manage a business while learning to manage the health of their future patients.
On Monday, WVSOM officially entered into a partnership with the University of Charleston that will allow the medical school’s students to supplement their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree through a program that lasts a total of five years.
During a ceremony livestreamed from WVSOM’s Lewisburg campus, the presidents of both institutions signed a memorandum of understanding describing the program’s admission procedures, academic policies, tuition and billing, and other elements of the partnership.
The D.O./MBA program will begin in July and will be available to any second-year WVSOM student in good academic standing.
James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM’s president, said the agreement will allow the school to better serve students who are motivated to learn about the business side of health care.
The partnership establishes a path for interested students to attend osteopathic medical school for two years of preclinical education before starting a 10-month online program at the University of Charleston, leading to the awarding of an MBA degree. Following completion of the MBA program, students will return to WVSOM to complete third- and fourth-year studies at rotation sites in the school’s Statewide Campus, where learning occurs in clinical settings such as physician offices, medical centers and hospitals.
The MBA program includes courses in applied marketing, health care economics, management, quantitative methods, managerial accounting, health care policy and ethics, managerial economics, managerial finance, international business, strategic decision making, and health care informatics.
