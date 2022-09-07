The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will host an event on Saturday acknowledging the strength and resilience of local residents who are in recovery from addiction.
Celebrating Recovery will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the school’s Clingman Center for Community Engagement in downtown Lewisburg. Members of the public are invited to attend.
Jennifer Crane, a peer recovery support specialist in WVSOM’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH), has been organizing similar, private events for members of the local recovery community and their families every month since March. She said her goals in opening this Celebrating Recovery event to the public are twofold.
A previous story in print and online said the event was today, Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.