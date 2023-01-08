lewisburg, w.va. – According to a report issued by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) had the lowest 2021-22 tuition costs of the state’s three medical schools for both in-state and out-of-state students.
The report also noted that in-state tuition at all West Virginia medical schools is among the most affordable in the nation.
The commission’s report found that WVSOM produces more graduates who choose primary care residencies than West Virginia’s other two medical schools combined. In 2022, a total of 114 new WVSOM graduates – 58 percent of the class – entered primary care residencies. The report stated that the national rate for graduates entering primary care residencies was 50 percent.
The report also found that WVSOM leads the state in the number of alumni who practice primary care in West Virginia, with 110 primary care physicians who graduated from the medical school between 2012 and 2017, compared with 77 from the second-highest school and 41 from the third-highest school.
The report defines primary care as encompassing family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, OB-GYN and pediatrics.
The figures appear in the 2022 West Virginia Health Sciences and Rural Health Report, published in December.
● ● ●
Pineville Middle School in Wyoming County has two of 300 state finalists from around the country in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, receiving a $2,500 prize package for each project.
Solve for Tomorrow is a national competition that challenges U.S. public school students in grades 6-12 to explore the role science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) can play in solving some of the biggest issues in their local communities.
Pineville Middle School has two projects moving to the next round of the contest. One project consists of solving the problem of flood waste removal and reuse in the area. The other consists of recycling school buses sustainably into usable greenhouses.
● ● ●
The Beckley Rotary Club will host Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair, Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), as guest speaker at its Tuesday, Jan. 10, meeting at Historic Black Knight.
Manchin will share an update about ARC-funded projects in the local service area.
Rotary President April Elkins-Badtke noted the opportunity for Rotarians to understand and connect with ARC projects.
“We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Manchin as our speaker and know that excitement will be felt throughout the city,” said Elkins-Badtke. “The business community welcomes the updates on important works of Appalachian Regional Commission specific to our area.”
