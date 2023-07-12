LEWISBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is accepting registrations from local organizations and businesses for its annual Resource Fair, intended to introduce incoming Class of 2027 students and their families to the services available in Lewisburg and surrounding areas.
The event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. July 25 in the Conference Center on the second floor of WVSOM’s Student Center as part of orientation for first-year students. Tables and chairs will be provided.
Organizations interested in welcoming students to Lewisburg by participating in the Resource Fair can request a registration form by contacting Georgette Morton at 304-647-6422 or gmorton@osteo.wvsom.edu. Forms must be returned by July 21.
There is no cost to register.
In past years, Resource Fair participants have included retail establishments, banks, insurance companies, health care providers, child care centers, churches and nonprofit organizations, as well as individual departments within WVSOM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.