charleston, w.va. – Scholarships are available for the 48th annual West Virginia Youth Environmental Conference, scheduled for Oct. 6-8 at Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County.
Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program, the conference is open to youth, ages 13-18, and their chaperones at no cost with a scholarship. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all scholarships have been allotted, participants can still register for $200 each.
The deadline to register for the conference is 3 p.m. Sept. 15.
Among the activities planned for this year’s conference is a Saturday field trip with stops at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, Cool Spring Nature Preserve and Ridge State Fish Hatchery. The weekend also will feature environmental programs and guest speakers.
For more scholarship information or to obtain a registration form, visit www.dep.wv.gov and type “Youth Environmental Conference” in the search bar, or contact Annette Hoskins at 304-414-9759 or by email: Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov.
