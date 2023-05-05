charleston, w.va. – Three educators will be recognized this month as West Virginia Environmental Teachers of the Year by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP).
Awards will be handed out on the elementary, middle and high school levels to Tiffany Pace of Cross Lanes Elementary, Amelia “Amie” Mullens of Barrackville Middle and Renee Haines of Martinsburg High.
The teachers are being honored for going above and beyond in promoting environmental awareness and stewardship in their classrooms and communities. Each teacher will receive a $500 personal award and a $1,000 check to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education at their schools.
Pace will be recognized at noon on May 15 at Cross Lanes Elementary. Mullens will be honored at 12:45 p.m. on May 12 at Barrackville Middle. Haines will receive her award at 2:45 p.m. on May 9 at Martinsburg High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.