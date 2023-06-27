CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 650 educators from across West Virginia are in Charleston this week for a three-day conference focused on improving reading and math proficiency among K-3 students.
The INVEST 2023 Conference, hosted by the state Department of Education, is taking place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center through Thursday.
Christy Schwartz, coordinator Pre K-12 Academic Support, lead a science of reading presentation Tuesday, something she hopes teachers will use in their classrooms.
