BEAVER, W.Va. – New River Community and Technical College's Department of Community Education will be offering a creative writing workshop titled "Writing Poetry: Sketching with Words" led by Belinda Anderson.
The workshop includes three sessions on Sept. 21 and 28 and Oct. 5 from 10 - 11 a.m. via a conference call.
The cost of the workshop is $95 with preregistration by Sept. 7.
The workshop is designed to unlock the power of poetic expression and guide participants through the art of crafting verses that resonate.
The workshop encourages participants to experiment with language, imagery, and emotion to create their own unique poetic sketches. Whether you're an aspiring poet or someone curious about exploring a new form of self-expression, this workshop offers a platform to develop your writing skills and engage with the beauty of words.
Anderson is a seasoned writer and instructor, bringing a wealth of knowledge to guide participants in their creative journey.
