Woodrow Wilson Graduation

Shannon and Amber Bartlett, twin sisters, cheer for classmates receiving diplomas during Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Graduates from Woodrow Wilson High School’s class of 2023 were recognized Saturday during ceremony at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention.

Those speaking at the graduation ceremony included Woodrow Wilson Principal Ryan Stafford and Raleigh County School Superintendent David Price.

Several representatives from the graduating class also took to the stage to offer words of encouragement to their fellow graduates and to look back at their time in high school.

