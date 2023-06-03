Graduates from Woodrow Wilson High School’s class of 2023 were recognized Saturday during ceremony at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention.
Those speaking at the graduation ceremony included Woodrow Wilson Principal Ryan Stafford and Raleigh County School Superintendent David Price.
Several representatives from the graduating class also took to the stage to offer words of encouragement to their fellow graduates and to look back at their time in high school.
Alissa Rizo, blows a kiss to her family members during the Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Shannon and Amber Bartlett, twin sisters, cheer for classmates receiving diplomas during Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Sydney Vaught, left, Kaylee Voiers and Adrianna wallace, take a selfie before the Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School student body president Sydney Vaught speaks to her classmates during the graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Amber Bartlett getting ready to receive her diplomas during Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Garret Blackburn, claps for a classmate receiving a diploma during Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Tylai Kimble, left, and Tytus Mason, celebate after the Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Alissa Rizo, blows a kiss to her family members during the Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Shannon and Amber Bartlett, twin sisters, cheer for classmates receiving diplomas during Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Sydney Vaught, left, Kaylee Voiers and Adrianna wallace, take a selfie before the Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School student body president Sydney Vaught speaks to her classmates during the graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Amber Bartlett getting ready to receive her diplomas during Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Garret Blackburn, claps for a classmate receiving a diploma during Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson High School held their graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Tylai Kimble, left, and Tytus Mason, celebate after the Woodrow Wilson High School graduation ceremony Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.