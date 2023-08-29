arlington, va. – John Quesenberry, a social studies teacher from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, was selected Tuesday as a finalist for the Bill of Rights Institute’s prestigious National Civics Teacher of the Year Award.
The Bill of Rights Institute, a national nonprofit that works to advance civics and history education, announced the 10 finalists for the award, which comes with a $5,000 top prize.
Quesenberry was selected after a nationwide search that encouraged educators, students, parents, and community members to submit outstanding civics teachers for consideration. All nominees submitted essays highlighting the role of civics educators in helping students live the ideals of a free and just society.
All finalists have earned a $1,000 prize from the Bill of Rights Institute.
