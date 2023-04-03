charleston, w.va. – Although high school graduation is on the horizon, there is still time for West Virginia’s seniors to apply for the Promise Scholarship and possibly receive thousands of dollars to offset the costs of a higher education.
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (WVHEPC) decided in early March to extend the application deadline for the Promise Scholarship until May 1. The merit-based scholarship is open to all high school seniors who have received an ACT composite score of 21 with a minimum of 19 in English, math, science and reading, or a 1080 SAT total score with a minimum of 510 in math, evidence-based reading and writing.
According to Brian Weingart, WVHEPC senior director of financial aid, the total amount of the Promise Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year has been increased from $5,000 to $5,200. The scholarship can be applied to tuition and fees at any West Virginia public four-year, public two-year and private non-profit college or university in any field of study.
“Everyone needs to find their own path and their own calling – whatever they are passionate about,” Weingart said. “For some people that might be a two-year degree or a one-year degree. But, obviously there are some occupations and careers that require four-year degrees. So, if you want to be a teacher, or if you want to go on to law school or medical school, if you want to be an engineer – a lot of times those require advanced training beyond a one- or two-year program.”
The easiest way to apply for the Promise Scholarship is by visiting collegeforwv.com and clicking on the Promise Scholarship link. However, the website also provides students with a list of all the state’s financial aid programs.
Each Promise Scholarship applicant must also have a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) on file, Weingart continued. This application can be accessed by visiting studentaid.gov and also has an extended deadline of May 1.
Additionally, students can visit their high school guidance counselor for assistance.
Since the Promise Scholarship began in 2002, Weingart said that 82,049 students have received an award – totaling $867 million.
Funding for the Promise Scholarship is provided by the West Virginia State Legislature and is allocated out of the state’s general revenue and lottery funds, Weingart stated.
Weingart concluded that although he grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, he studied secondary education specializing in math and social studies at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi before ultimately taking on his current role helping West Virginia’s students obtain the finances for a higher education.
He said that, like him, people never really know where their degree might take them.
“That’s the great thing about a college education.”
To reach the WVHEPC about the Promise Scholarship or any other financial assistance, call 304-558-4618 or 1-877-987-7664.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.