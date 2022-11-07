Registration is underway at New River Community and Technical College for winter session classes, Dec. 12 through Jan. 13.
Students can earn three hours of college credit through online study in five weeks.
Online classes offered during the special session include algebra, American history, English classes, general mathematics, introduction to fine arts, Microsoft Office applications, psychology and sociology. Courses offered during the winter session are accelerated.
“The Rolling Start Options winter session at New River CTC provides students with an opportunity to get ahead in their studies, get caught up in their program or fulfill a prerequisite requirement before the start of the spring semester,” explained Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green.
Financial aid is available for the session. Students attending other colleges or universities should check with the registrar’s office at their institution regarding transferring credits.
The deadline to register for winter session at New River CTC is Dec. 12. For more information, visit www.newriver.edu, emailadmissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.