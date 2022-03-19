athens – Ellie Hawcroft, a Concord junior from Barnsley, England, came away as the big winner from the school’s fourth annual Business Plan Competition at University Point, capturing first place and the $800 top prize, as well as the popular vote that netted her an additional $300.
Hawcroft’s first place entry was “NutriKick,” an idea for a more nutritious, delicious food and drink option for college students. Ellie is majoring in business administration.
Second place was awarded to “Picture-Perfect Wall Mount,” an idea for a product to help level pictures when hanging them on the walls. This team included Issac Prather, a senior Entrepreneurial Scholar from Nicholas County, and Jenna Cooper, a sophomore from Fayette County. Prather and Cooper won $500 for their second-place finish.
Third place was awarded to “The Midnight Hour,” an idea for a salon with extended hours to help accommodate those who work the non-typical 9-5 workday. The team of Kalei Adkins and Makenzie Fugate won $250 for their third-place finish.
Adkins is a sophomore from McDowell County. Fugate is a sophomore from Greenbrier County.