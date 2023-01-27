Karen Hall, a teacher’s assistant in Fayetteville’s elementary school, helps her first-graders learn how to read, focusing on helping them learn words like “the,” “to,” and “my.”
Her favorite part of the day is when she gets to work with students one on one, then she sends the kids over to her prize box for a reward after they’ve mastered something new.
“You can see real results because they’re trying harder because someone believes in them,” Hall, 58, said. “They’re not falling between the cracks.”
“Personally, it’s my favorite job that I’ve done,” she added.
Reading scores in West Virginia severely dropped during the pandemic, and test scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (known as NAEP) showed only 22 percent of the state’s fourth-grade students were at or above proficient reading levels. The scores were well below the national average and amounted to the state’s lowest performance ever.
West Virginia teachers and personnel are also on the front lines of the state’s child welfare issues, as one in five kids doesn't have enough food to eat and more than 6,000 children are in the state’s over-burdened foster care system.
In 2021, Fayette County Schools used grant money to put teaching assistants in every first- and second-grade classroom.
Amy Adkins, the teacher who shares her classroom with Hall, said having an extra set of hands in the room has been invaluable.
“I couldn’t even begin to tell you all the ways she is amazing,” Adkins, 43, said. “We’ve been able to pull up four students to on level (for reading), and I know that’s because of her.”
Some lawmakers see the value in putting extra helpers, like Hall, in public school classrooms, especially as they seek to turn the tide on the state’s reading scores. A piece of House legislation, which is backed by the state department of education, would add early childhood classroom assistant teachers to first-, second- and third-grade classrooms with more than 12 students to help teachers improve education outcomes, including literacy. The Senate is looking over a similar piece of legislation.
Statewide, counties would need to fill up to 2,500 teachers’ assistants positions during a teacher shortage; this school year, more than 1,500 staff positions were unfilled at the K-12 level, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.
West Virginia has one of the lowest starting salaries for teachers in the country, and the Public Employees Insurance Agency, or PEIA, the teachers’ insurance provider, is facing a financial crisis and uncertain future.
Del. David Elliot Pritt, D-Fayette, is a middle school teacher and a parent of children in public school. He backed the bill, which came with a nearly $100 million price tag.
“The ramifications are immeasurable,” he said. “How is it going to be funded and how we are going to fill these positions when it is funded – that’s the burning question. I think in our border counties, these positions will be more difficult to fill.”
He said, historically, the state health insurance plan has been “the carrot to entice people into the job” because of low teacher salaries.
“Now, our pay isn’t competitive,” Pritt said, and "our benefits aren’t sustainable."
The West Virginia Education Association supports the bill but echoed similar concerns about how the state will come up with thousands of qualified classroom assistants.
“What’s at stake is we continue to leave some children behind,” WVEA President Dale Lee said.
PEIA’s uncertain future could impact hiring efforts
In 1990, Sherri Shupate was pregnant on the picket line – one of thousands of West Virginia teachers who went on strike for 11 days protesting their salaries, some of the lowest in the country at that time.
Nearly 30 years later, Supate went on strike again. This time, she joined nearly 20,000 teachers in a historic strike as educators demanded higher wages and better health care. The educators flooded Charleston – many in bright red shirts branded “55 United” – and their chants echoed through the marble-lined state capitol as lawmakers negotiated a deal – a 5 percent pay raise – to get them back into their classrooms.
“I was motivated by the insurance, and I was motivated by standing with other teachers,” Shupate, 61, said.
Shupate is a middle school social studies teacher in Beckley. Forty years into her teaching career, she continues to be frustrated over her insurance costs and its quality. She needs life-saving insulin and worries about the long-term effects on health from the pandemic.
“Ten years down the road, we don’t know what we’re going to see,” Shupate said.
The strike didn’t negotiate major changes to PEIA, and now, the future of the insurance is unclear. In early January, right before lawmakers would gather for the Legislative session, Wheeling Hospital announced that it would stop accepting PEIA patients in July. More than 200,000 public employees in West Virginia use PEIA.
On the first day of session, state senators passed a bill to increase the amount that PEIA reimburses hospitals.
However, the fix was short-term, and the health insurance agency faces an expected $376 million shortfall by 2027, according to analysis from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy. There is no long-term funding plan for the insurance, though a PEIA task force – born out of the 2018 teachers’ strike – recommended state funding. The group's recommendations were never implemented. Gov. Jim Justice created a $100 million PEIA Rainy Day Fund to keep it afloat; that fund is set to expire in 2024. Meanwhile, PEIA’s expenses have continued to increase annually while premiums haven’t risen to keep up with expenses, like rising prescription drug costs.
Wheeling Hospital, which is a part of the WVU Hospital network, said PEIA was not adequately reimbursing the hospital for its care of PEIA patients. Jim Kaufman, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, told MetroNews that other hospitals have discussed getting rid of PEIA.
“We’ve had time to work on this, and the fact that the task force has not been meeting – following through to find a long-term funding source – is very concerning,” said Fred Albert, president of the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation for Teachers union. “It looks like the predictions show that we’re going to have a major train wreck. If our public employees and school personnel don't have a good health care package, that was what was so attractive for so long … we’re going to have some major issues.”
Benefits were top of mind for state Schools Superintendent David Roach when he told lawmakers how he’d fill the proposed assistant jobs.
“We can make up for our salaries with our benefits package, and we hope that we can attract new people,” Roach told members of the House Education Committee. “We do compete with some other states in our benefits, but with our salaries we’re not close.”
The West Virginia Department of Education declined an interview request with Roach.
Christy Day, spokeswoman for the WVDE, said in an email, “The future of PEIA has not weighed on efforts or decisions to fill vacancies in these much needed areas.”
She said that if the legislation passes, the education department will use its own website along with job search sites and social media to advertise the positions, and counties will be in charge of hiring for their classroom assistants positions.
Sen. Amy Grady, a public school teacher who chairs the Senate Education Committee, said the Senate’s version of the bill takes into account that there could be issues filling these positions. The bill, which she sponsored, would use a phased approach to fill the teacher assistant positions one year at a time for first, second then third grade.
“We are hopeful that the majority of the positions will be filled, but we are also working on allowing high school students to work through a co-op program or internship as aides in these classrooms as well,” Grady, R-Mason, said. “The hope there is to find some students who are interested in pursuing a profession in the education field and allow them to take the ECCAT (early childhood classroom assistant teachers) exam upon graduation and be employed immediately by the school system.”
Albert, who speaks for the statewide teacher union, is in support of the bill, which would also allow schools to hold back students whose reading deficiencies are not corrected by third grade unless an exemption is met.
“If (the bill) doesn’t pass this time, we’re really missing an opportunity to help our students. If it doesn’t pass, it’s going to be a difficult pathway,” he said.
