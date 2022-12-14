A collaborative effort led to a quick resolution resulting from a phone threat at Westside High School Tuesday afternoon.
The hoax was called into the school about 1:45 p.m., Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison said.
“By 3:15, we knew where the call came from and had identified the caller,” the sheriff said.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department was immediately notified, Ellison said.
A McDowell County juvenile was arrested, accused of making the call to Westside High as well as similar calls to schools in McDowell County, Ellison said.
McDowell County schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution until the juvenile was located, according to officials.
“Of course, we take all threats seriously,” Ellison emphasized. “With the communication between the school, the administration, and the Sheriff’s Department, everything fell in line.”
Ellison noted that his department, in conjunction with the schools, already has practiced protocols and plans in place for any number of scenarios.
“Thanks to the excellent work of the Westside High School faculty member who received the phone call, information was obtained that led to quickly identifying a suspect,” Ellison explained.
“In conjunction with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, an arrest was quickly made pertaining to both this case and other threats (McDowell County) received as well,” he said.
“Wyoming County Schools is very thankful for the teamwork between the Westside High School administration and secretary and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office,” Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, noted.
“Although there was no direct threat to the school, the response was integral in tracing the call to the person from McDowell County who allegedly made the call.
“Everyone worked together to deal with the incident,” Cline said.
“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Westside High School administration and the Wyoming County Board of Education,” Ellison said.
“Thanks to the coordinated efforts, training, and ongoing communication with both the schools and the Board of Education, this matter was able to be resolved quickly.
“The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is dedicated to the safety of all the schools within the county and strive to ensure the safety of our students and faculty,” he said.
The idea that the phone call could be connected to a series of false threats made a week ago to schools in 17 counties across West Virginia was quickly dismissed, Ellison said.
“It crossed my mind, but we knew pretty quick it wasn’t connected,” he explained.
“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” Cline emphasized. “We cherish the children we serve and the employees who make our school system so strong.”
