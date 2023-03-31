Lewisburg, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Symphony Orchestra will be playing Beethoven in a concert on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Carnegie Hall.
Concert tickets – $15 for adults, $7 for students – are on sale.
Conducted by Dr. Mitchell Arnold, the concert will feature "Symphony No. 5 in C Minor" by Ludwig van Beethoven.
In addition, the WVU Symphony Orchestra will be performing during the daytime Link Up student concerts on Thursday, April 20. Joining the WVU orchestra for the Thursday concerts will be over 500 fifth-grade Greenbrier County students and guest vocalists from Greenbrier East High School under the direction of Carrie Neese.
Link Up, a program of Weill Music Institute of Carnegie Hall in New York City, pairs orchestras across the country with students in grades 3 through 5 to explore orchestral repertoire through a hands-on music curriculum. Students from Greenbrier County will participate in the Link Up concert, where they will sing along and play recorders with the orchestra.
