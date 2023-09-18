Each year the Lions Clubs of West Virginia provide the opportunity for several students to travel abroad.
This year, six travel grants of $1,600 will be awarded to students in grades 10-12 or a recent graduate, toward a four-to-six-week cultural exchange to countries such as Austria, Switzerland, France, Germany, Finland, Japan, Italy, Peru or Australia during the summer of 2024. Destination countries are not limited to those listed above.
The application deadline is Nov. 10, 2023.
The Lions of West Virginia rely heavily on the guidance counselors in each high school to get the word out about this program. Students may contact their high school guidance counselors for more information, an application and contest rules.
The Youth Exchange Scholarship Application and Scholarship Contest Rules forms are also available on the West Virginia Lions website. Scroll to Youth Exchange at WVLions.org/resources.
Contact the Youth Exchange Program with questions via Lorrie Krautwurst (301-467-9868) or Henry Krautwurst (301-467-1032).
